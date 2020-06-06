GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,603 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Flexion Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLXN. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, CEO Michael D. Clayman purchased 10,256 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLXN opened at $12.30 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.05. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 175.76% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

