GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 564 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 296.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.95.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $419.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $429.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $458.97. The firm has a market cap of $182.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.