GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 131,409 Shares of Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) by 416.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,409 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 1.08% of Ion Geophysical worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ion Geophysical by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 145,071 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ion Geophysical by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 66,098 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Ion Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Ion Geophysical by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 87,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ion Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 29.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ion Geophysical news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 417,773 shares in the company, valued at $731,102.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IO opened at $2.96 on Friday. Ion Geophysical Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IO. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ion Geophysical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ion Geophysical in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

