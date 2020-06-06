GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Veoneer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,292,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,802,000 after acquiring an additional 79,298 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veoneer by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Veoneer by 923.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 27,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Veoneer by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

VNE opened at $12.12 on Friday. Veoneer Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.69.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.15). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veoneer Inc will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Veoneer from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veoneer from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

