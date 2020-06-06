GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 22,342 Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,342 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Five Prime Therapeutics worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPRX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 16,764.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 83,821 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94,242 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,761 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

FPRX stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.79% and a negative net margin of 679.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 293,587 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $1,203,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

