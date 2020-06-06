GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 45,964 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,964 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRNA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,512,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John B. Green sold 20,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $408,356.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $88,072.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,810. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRNA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.79% and a negative net margin of 213.04%. The company had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

