GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 94,149 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.2% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 261,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 70,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

SBCF stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.37). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Robert J. Lipstein acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,251.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.