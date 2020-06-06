GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Up 3.2%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $40.77, 143,117 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,302,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Several brokerages have commented on GSX. Barclays boosted their target price on GSX Techedu from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. 86 Research downgraded GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura boosted their target price on GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.78.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. GSX Techedu’s revenue for the quarter was up 382.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 27.5% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,419,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,480,000 after acquiring an additional 522,104 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 76.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

