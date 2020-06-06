Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Guess? were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guess? by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guess? by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guess? alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Guess? currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Guess? stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $796.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $842.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.19 million. Guess? had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.