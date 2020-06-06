Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of Guyana Goldstrike Inc (CVE:GYA) traded up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, 1,004,777 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 218% from the average session volume of 315,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.78.

Guyana Goldstrike Company Profile (CVE:GYA)

Guyana Goldstrike Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Marudi Gold Project that covers an area of approximately 13,500 acres located in Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as Swift Resources Inc and changed its name to Guyana Goldstrike Inc in March 2017.

