GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the highest is ($0.24). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- reported earnings of $2.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $6.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GWPH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 600,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $3,978,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,221,521 shares in the company, valued at $41,248,684.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $7,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,101,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,540,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,707,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,631,000 after purchasing an additional 84,036 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,371,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,761 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 89.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,720,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 813,428 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 27.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,355,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,139,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,827,000 after purchasing an additional 35,359 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWPH stock opened at $128.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.74 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.36. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $67.98 and a fifty-two week high of $180.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.