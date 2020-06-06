Head-To-Head Comparison: Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) vs. The Competition

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Diamond S Shipping to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping $579.78 million -$9.31 million 28.33 Diamond S Shipping Competitors $4.39 billion $411.57 million 21.65

Diamond S Shipping’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Diamond S Shipping. Diamond S Shipping is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Diamond S Shipping has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond S Shipping’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of Diamond S Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Diamond S Shipping and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75 Diamond S Shipping Competitors 209 821 1348 55 2.51

Diamond S Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $18.30, indicating a potential upside of 79.41%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential downside of 2.62%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping 5.35% 4.89% 2.76% Diamond S Shipping Competitors -21.13% -19.72% -7.21%

Summary

Diamond S Shipping competitors beat Diamond S Shipping on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.