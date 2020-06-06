Head-To-Head Comparison: Welltower (NYSE:WELL) vs. Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Welltower pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Welltower is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 24.71% 8.51% 4.26% Healthcare Realty Trust 8.00% 2.11% 1.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Welltower shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Welltower has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Welltower and Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $5.12 billion 5.02 $1.23 billion $4.16 14.81 Healthcare Realty Trust $470.30 million 8.86 $39.19 million $1.60 19.30

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Realty Trust. Welltower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Welltower and Healthcare Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 2 9 7 0 2.28 Healthcare Realty Trust 0 6 4 0 2.40

Welltower presently has a consensus price target of $62.69, indicating a potential upside of 1.77%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.63%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than Welltower.

Summary

Welltower beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.2 million square feet nationwide.

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.