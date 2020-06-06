Head-To-Head Survey: Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kaleyra and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleyra 0 0 3 0 3.00 LiveRamp 0 0 7 0 3.00

Kaleyra presently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 64.37%. LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $56.86, indicating a potential upside of 21.28%. Given Kaleyra’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Profitability

This table compares Kaleyra and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleyra N/A 4.89% 0.85% LiveRamp -32.72% -10.07% -8.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kaleyra and LiveRamp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleyra $129.56 million 1.12 -$5.51 million $0.24 27.25 LiveRamp $380.57 million 8.05 -$124.51 million ($1.85) -25.34

Kaleyra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaleyra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Kaleyra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kaleyra beats LiveRamp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

