Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells $30,233.37 in Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $30,233.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,651.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Linda Llewelyn sold 21 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $630.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $28,507.03.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $29,751.34.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $28.82 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 38.74% and a positive return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCAT. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

