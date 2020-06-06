Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 484.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hess by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 89,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $232,301.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,231.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,954. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.31. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

