Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Position Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,931 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hooker Furniture worth $15,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hooker Furniture by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 157,540 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 127,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 41,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

HOFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Hooker Furniture from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $17.90 on Friday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $203.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

