Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Icade in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Icade in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Icade in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDMGF opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.94. Icade has a one year low of $71.45 and a one year high of $105.00.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player which designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of 11.5bn as of 12/31/19 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly 1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

