Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.89, 4,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 305,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

The stock has a market cap of $67.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar purchased 3,039,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $4,620,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 56,130 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 207,012 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

