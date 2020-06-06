Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Incyte worth $19,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 18,880 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.63. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $104.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $114,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,430.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,590 shares of company stock worth $3,036,107 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Incyte from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

