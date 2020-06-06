Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €9.50 Price Target

Independent Research set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.33) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.25 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €9.39 ($10.92).

ETR:LHA opened at €10.87 ($12.64) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €7.02 ($8.16) and a twelve month high of €18.02 ($20.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of €8.25 and a 200-day moving average of €12.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

