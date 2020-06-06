IndigoVision Group (LON:IND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $400.00

IndigoVision Group plc (LON:IND)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.26), with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($5.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 377.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 266.27.

About IndigoVision Group (LON:IND)

IndigoVision Group plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of networked video security systems. Its IP video security systems allow full motion video to be transmitted with digital quality and security using local or wide area networks, wireless links, or the Internet. The company provides control center security management software, IP video walls, surveillance keyboards, integration modules, mobile centers, cameras and encoders, network video recorders, and body worn cameras.

