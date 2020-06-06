Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Holdings Decreased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Infosys by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,432,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,529 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,725,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,582,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,309,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 656,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY opened at $9.38 on Friday. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Infosys’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

