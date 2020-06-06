Insider Selling: 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Insider Sells $2,694,937.50 in Stock

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $2,694,937.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,084,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TXG opened at $79.70 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $108.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.53.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $71.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 151,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 99,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

