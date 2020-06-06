Insider Selling: Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Sells $55,353.60 in Stock

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Steven Koh sold 5,760 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $55,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Koh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Steven Koh sold 135,171 shares of Hope Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,438,219.44.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Steven Koh sold 30,913 shares of Hope Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $302,329.14.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Steven Koh sold 50,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $518,000.00.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. Hope Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 38,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

