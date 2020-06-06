Insider Selling: Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Insider Sells $3,042,700.00 in Stock

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total transaction of $3,042,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paycom Software stock opened at $303.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 90.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.78. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 588.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

