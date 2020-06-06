Insider Selling: Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CFO Sells $29,757.42 in Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CFO Amol Chaubal sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $29,757.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $530,507.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amol Chaubal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Monday, June 1st, Amol Chaubal sold 118 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $3,223.76.

On Friday, May 1st, Amol Chaubal sold 120 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $3,052.80.

QTRX opened at $25.95 on Friday. Quanterix Corp has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 70.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanterix Corp will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Quanterix by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,337,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,614,000 after buying an additional 211,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after buying an additional 171,844 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.