Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Sells $37,387.35 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $37,387.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,116.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $874.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STOK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $475,340,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 5,209.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 203,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

