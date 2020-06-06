Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.18.

In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $145,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

