Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insulet from $186.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $179.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,238.15 and a beta of 0.89. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $109.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.62 and a 200 day moving average of $185.42.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.61 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total value of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $805,038.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total value of $280,758.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 482.8% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 49.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 869.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.