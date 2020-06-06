Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Up 14.4%

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s share price shot up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.45, 17,005,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 12,266,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTEC. ValuEngine raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

The firm has a market cap of $22.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intec Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) by 315.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,255 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 1.13% of Intec Pharma worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

