Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Stock Position Reduced by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. FMR LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,083,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,903 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,841,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $61,243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 174.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,886,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,399 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

