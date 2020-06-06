iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,626 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 81,244 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 333,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 166,840 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 314,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 26,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 188.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 60,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $35.28.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.