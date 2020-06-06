iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Holdings Cut by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 51,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

DSI stock opened at $121.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $128.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.72.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

