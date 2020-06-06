Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:BHC opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 110.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 647.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann purchased 4,390 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,221.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Paulson purchased 1,628,920 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $25,850,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,675,446 shares of company stock valued at $61,363,051 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

