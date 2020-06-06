JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 26,504 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $23,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 135.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

