JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 657,155 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338,922 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.19% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $23,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,161 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 119,089 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPX opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.56. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

