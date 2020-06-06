JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $21.34 Million Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,199,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.10% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $21,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. grace capital acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $92,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.72. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.32 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

