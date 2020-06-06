JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $22.38 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $22,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

IJK stock opened at $229.18 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $145.46 and a one year high of $248.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

