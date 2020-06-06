JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $24.40 Million Position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $24,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,806 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 443,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.33.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

