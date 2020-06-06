JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,442 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 471,013 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.98% of UMB Financial worth $21,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in UMB Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in UMB Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in UMB Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in UMB Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMBF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other UMB Financial news, CFO Ram Shankar bought 782 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,761.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMBF opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.24. UMB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $70.26.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $272.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 14.24%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

