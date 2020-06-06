Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €110.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €107.57 ($125.08).

ETR SAE opened at €83.00 ($96.51) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 12 month high of €106.00 ($123.26). The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is €80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

