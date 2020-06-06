Kevin C. Tang Acquires 615,129 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang bought 615,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,081,796.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LJPC stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.50. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LJPC. ValuEngine raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 8,080,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,937,000 after buying an additional 3,141,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,378.2% during the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 2,688,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 2,506,224 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $2,529,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 256,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

