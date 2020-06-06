Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KZR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 18.69, a current ratio of 18.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

