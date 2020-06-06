Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) will report $6.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.35 billion and the highest is $6.51 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $24.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.62 billion to $25.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.78 billion to $25.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 147,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

