Kuuhubb (CVE:KUU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Kuuhubb Inc (CVE:KUU) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 18500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52.

Kuuhubb Company Profile (CVE:KUU)

Kuuhubb Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, development, and distribution of a portfolio of products in the digital entertainment space. It primarily focuses on lifestyle and mobile game applications for the female audience. It develops Recolor, a digital coloring book application; Neybers, an interior design game application; and My Hospital, a medical simulation game application.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Kuuhubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuuhubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.