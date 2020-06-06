Land Securities Group’s (LSGOF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of LSGOF opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

