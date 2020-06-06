Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) vs. United Microelectronics (NASDAQ:UMC) Head-To-Head Review

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and United Microelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $404.09 million 9.03 $43.49 million $0.45 60.20 United Microelectronics $4.93 billion 1.34 $272.65 million N/A N/A

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lattice Semiconductor and United Microelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 0 7 0 3.00 United Microelectronics 1 3 5 0 2.44

Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential downside of 12.64%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 10.97% 20.60% 10.57% United Microelectronics 6.79% 5.22% 2.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats United Microelectronics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, such as port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, UHD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation sells its products directly to end customers; and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, mobile and consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries. It serves fabless design companies, and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

