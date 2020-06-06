Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LAWS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Lawson Products in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

LAWS opened at $34.15 on Friday. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.84. Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $91.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lawson Products news, major shareholder King Luther Capital Management bought 11,600 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $401,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 3,000 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,450.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 118.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 69.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 20.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

