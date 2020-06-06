Leslie D. Funtleyder Sells 1,482 Shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $65,459.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,977.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $44.02 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.23. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 4,062.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 845,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,646,000 after purchasing an additional 825,385 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 885.8% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 591,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 531,481 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,113,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,147,000 after purchasing an additional 332,691 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,033.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 308,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 281,688 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

